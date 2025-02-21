Student facing ‘maximum disciplinary consequences’ after bringing gun to Gwinnett Co. school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County student brought a gun to school this week and is facing maximum disciplinary consequences, the principal said.

Harbins Elementary School Principal Jimmy Lovett said on Wednesday, one of their students brought a gun onto the school bus.

The student reportedly showed the weapon on the bus and again after getting off at the bus stop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

School officials learned of the student having the gun after several students informed them they saw the student with the gun.

“While no one was injured, please know that we take this situation very seriously,” Lovett said. “Weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited at Harbins Elementary School. Possessing them on the bus or school property is not only a violation of our student disciplinary policy but also against the law.”

Additional school resource officers were posted at the bus stop, along with the school out of caution.

TRENDING STORIES:

The student is reportedly facing the maximum disciplinary consequences for their actions.

The Gwinnett County Police and school resource officers are investigating.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group