Snellville mayor takes deal, avoids jail in criminal case

    SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Snellville Mayor Tom Witts entered a plea Monday to 11 of the 66 criminal charges against him, bringing a degree of closure to a wide-ranging case that got its start more than half a decade ago.

    Witts was indicted Sept. 7, 2017, more than four years after District Attorney Danny Porter launched his investigation. The indictment’s original 66 counts included allegations of tax evasion, lying on candidacy documents about owing taxes, misusing campaign funds, and his company improperly doing business with the city.

    Sixty-five of the charges were felonies. The only misdemeanor involved Witts allegedly using 2015 campaign money to pay for a subscription to a pornography website.

    Information for this story from Tyler Estep, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

