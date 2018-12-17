Snellville mayor takes deal, avoids jail in criminal case

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Snellville Mayor Tom Witts entered a plea Monday to 11 of the 66 criminal charges against him, bringing a degree of closure to a wide-ranging case that got its start more than half a decade ago.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas is breaking down the deal and will have the latest on this developing story, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Witts was indicted Sept. 7, 2017, more than four years after District Attorney Danny Porter launched his investigation. The indictment’s original 66 counts included allegations of tax evasion, lying on candidacy documents about owing taxes, misusing campaign funds, and his company improperly doing business with the city.
Sixty-five of the charges were felonies. The only misdemeanor involved Witts allegedly using 2015 campaign money to pay for a subscription to a pornography website.
Snellville Mayor Tom Witts enters Alford Plea to 11 charges . ( Doesn’t admit guilt but agrees state could likely prove charges at trial. Will resign from office . We were the only tv station there . The full story on @wsbtv at 6. #gwinnettcounty pic.twitter.com/ndZ3Tm12pS— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) December 17, 2018
Information for this story from Tyler Estep, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}