Shoplifter pulls gun on customer who tried to stop him, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are looking for an accused shoplifter who pulled a gun when some good Samaritans tried to stop him.
"The way things are escalating these days is ridiculous,” Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said.
Police say a man caught by a surveillance camera bolted out of a Lawrenceville Home Depot store with a cart full of expensive tools.
The instant employees realized he was stealing them, a customer tried to intervene at the front door.
Detectives say that’s when the suspect pulled a pistol, and threatened to shoot several people.
Police say less than a minute later, another customer confronted the accused thief at this getaway car, and he pulled the gun again.
"The victim can hear the clicking sound of the trigger ... It's not firing,” Rundles said.
Detectives say it didn’t end there. A moment later, the victim was violently attacked.
"The suspect notes that the gun isn't working, and then strikes the victim with the handgun several times ... in the head,” Rundles said.
Police say the victim was not seriously hurt. Detectives say there’s a very clear picture of the suspect on the store’s security video and they hope it will bring in some tips.
