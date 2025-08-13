Roofers help out Gwinnett homeowner who was allegedly bilked out of his insurance money

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett homeowner received a new roof without having to pay anything extra out of pocket after a roofer allegedly took $11,000 for a job but only left a tarp.

Retro Roofers learned about the homeowner’s plight from Channel 2 Action News a few weeks ago and decided to offer their services to rectify the situation.

The homeowner’s faith was restored when Retro Roofers, led by William Korn, stepped in to replace the roof at a significant discount. This action followed reports that Alexander Gayle allegedly collected insurance money for a new roof but failed to complete the work.

“I want to help this guy out,” William Korn told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson. “We want to advocate for this roofing industry out here in Georgia and take down these guys that are just taking advantage of folks.”

Brandon Ford of Retro Roofers advised, “I would encourage people to not pay upfront. If a roofing contractor can’t afford to buy materials to get them on site and pay for them on a job, that should be a huge red flag.”

The initial incident involved the homeowner paying Gayle 75% of the job’s cost upfront, only to receive excuses instead of a completed roof. This led the homeowner to report the situation to the police last month.

An arrest warrant for theft remains active for Gayle, who has not yet been apprehended.

The replacement roof was funded by the remaining insurance money that had not been paid to the previous contractor, along with a significant discount provided by Retro Roofers.

Korn noted the homeowner’s situation as a mix of bad and good fortune, stating, “He had the worst luck and the best luck all at the same time. We’re going to take care of him.”

The proactive efforts of Retro Roofers not only provided the homeowner with a new roof but also highlighted the importance of vigilance when hiring contractors. This case serves as a reminder to homeowners to be cautious with upfront payments and to ensure cancellation policies are clearly stated in contracts.

