Homeowner gets tarp instead of new roof after paying contractor $11,000

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner is out more than $11,000 after hiring what appeared to be a legitimate roofing company that never completed the work.

The victim, who asked not to be identified, researched People’s Choice Roofing online before signing a contract in March for a complete roof replacement.

“When I searched online, I was looking for a professional person company to do my roof,” the homeowner told Channel 2 Gwinnett Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Alexander James Gayle promised to complete the work by April but never showed up to finish, according to Gwinnett County Police. Instead of a new roof, the homeowner received only a single tarp covering a small section of damaged shingles.

The victim’s insurance company had approved and paid the claim, but insurance companies typically do not reissue payments when homeowners lose money in theft cases.

“He got everything,” the victim said.

Gwinnett County Police issued an arrest warrant for Gayle on Thursday, charging him with theft by deception for $11,240.

Gayle did not return calls for comment on Friday. He has not turned himself into police, according to court records.

The victim’s meticulous record-keeping helped police build their case quickly, but his insurance money is gone and he still needs a new roof.

“What I hope happens is for me to get my money back from him or for him to be incarcerated until I get my money back,” he said.

The case shows how even educated consumers can fall victim. The Better Business Bureau recommends homeowners verify contractors are properly licensed and insured, get written estimates with detailed line items and never pay large amounts upfront.

“Next time I’ll be more diligent. Next time I shall not be so much in a hurry to sign on checks or make payments,” the victim said.

