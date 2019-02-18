Road work on Norcross railroad crossing to take 3 months, impact downtown

NORCROSS, Ga. - Drivers in one Gwinnett County city are running into a detour as crews began work Monday to keep trucks from getting stuck on some railroad tracks.
The road work along Holcomb Bridge Road may have a short-term impact on the downtown area of Norcross.
Why some shop owners say the road closure will have an impact on their business, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:23 p.m.
A road block will be there for the next three months as crews work to fix the dangerous crossing.
Crews will spend the spring raising the area on the west side of the tracks to make it an easier crossing and avoid crashes.
Crews expect the construction to continue well into May.
