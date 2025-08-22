Restroom shooting at Gwinnett elementary school prompts calls for more security

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public School Board recently approved plans to install weapons detection systems in middle and high schools, but not in elementary schools.

But after a student at Meadowcreek Elementary fired a gun in a restroom, students and parents say they want more school security.

Although no one was injured, the incident highlighted the potential risks and has led to calls for increased safety measures.

“I’m here today because I want guns to stop getting into schools. Weapons detectors will help stop guns from getting into schools,” said Jasmine Cavallaro, a fifth grader.

Jasmine, along with other students, addressed the school board, emphasizing the need for weapons detectors in schools to prevent future incidents.

“A kid came in with a gun and shot a toilet. No one got hurt, but you can see how easily someone could have been shot,” she said.

The Gwinnett School Board has decided to implement weapons detection systems in middle and high schools, but not in elementary schools at this time, Channel 2’s Tom Regan reported.

As a temporary measure, the school police chief has received approval to place unarmed security officers at elementary schools. These officers will focus on checking perimeters and ensuring doors are locked.

“The school safety officers will not be handling any disciplinary incidents. They will not be handling criminal incidents,” said Tony Lockard, chief of police for Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Parents, including Jeramie Cavallaro, have expressed dissatisfaction with the current measures.

‘We can make a difference right now. We take action now and install metal detectors in every school," he said.

“You go to school to learn. and not worry about someone coming in with a gun and shoot you,” Jasmine said.

Police are considering criminal charges against the parents of the child who fired the gun at Meadowcreek Elementary.

