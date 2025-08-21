2 charged after selling classic car in Marietta, more than 100 miles from where it was stolen

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department has successfully recovered a stolen 1973 Nissan Datsun 240SX and arrested two suspects.

Ashley Herring and David Parr were arrested after the Columbus investigation led officers to Marietta.

The vehicle, which was reported stolen on July 23, from a home on 17th Avenue, held sentimental value for the owner. It belonged to his late father.

The investigation by Columbus police revealed that Herring and Parr sold the car in Marietta using a forged Bill of Sale and the identity of Herring’s deceased mother.

Ashley Herring was initially arrested on July 24. After a search of her phone, investigators discovered evidence of the fraudulent sale. The vehicle was recovered by officers on Aug. 4.

Herring was released on bond after her first arrest, but additional charges were filed against both suspects.

On Aug. 6, Herring and Parr were arrested again and booked into the Muscogee County Jail. A Recorder’s Court hearing on Aug. 13 found probable cause, and the case has been bound over to Superior Court.

CPD said Herring has a history of selling items that do not belong to her, including previous incidents involving Facebook Marketplace. Investigators said they suspect the stolen vehicle was targeted in a similar manner.

Police said people need to be cautions while buying or selling items through online platforms like Facebook Marketplace and to always verify ownership before finishing a purchase.

“If something feels suspicious or ‘too good to be true,’ it probably is,” Columbus police said.

