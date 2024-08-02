Gwinnett County

Gwinnett firefighters save worker stuck while working on billboard over highway

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Fire truck working to save someone from billboard on Gwinnett highway

By WSBTV.com News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Video from the Georgia Department of Transportation shows a rescue is in progress on HWY 20 in Gwinnett County this Friday morning.

A call to Channel 2 Action News said a man was hanging from the billboard.

According to the Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services department, crews responded to a worker stuck in a boom truck bucket around 8:30 a.m.

On the video feed from GDOT, a fire truck had its ladder extended into the air and at a billboard.

As of 9:51 a.m., fire officials said the worker was safely brought back to ground.

Channel 2 Action News has a team on the way to bring you LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

As hundreds impacted by an Atlanta apartment fire, here’s what to know about GA renter’s insurance

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read