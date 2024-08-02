Gwinnett firefighters save worker stuck while working on billboard over highway

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Video from the Georgia Department of Transportation shows a rescue is in progress on HWY 20 in Gwinnett County this Friday morning.
A call to Channel 2 Action News said a man was hanging from the billboard.
According to the Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services department, crews responded to a worker stuck in a boom truck bucket around 8:30 a.m.
On the video feed from GDOT, a fire truck had its ladder extended into the air and at a billboard.
As of 9:51 a.m., fire officials said the worker was safely brought back to ground.
Channel 2 Action News has a team on the way to bring you LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Chairman of metro Atlanta county commission suspended after federal money laundering indictment
- Former Braves star Freddie Freeman’s son diagnosed with rare neurological condition
- ‘They treated us like animals:’ Georgia mother testifies about giving birth behind bars
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group