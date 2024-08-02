Chairman of metro Atlanta county commission suspended after federal money laundering indictment

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Chairman of the Newton County Board of Commissioners, Marcello Banes, has been officially suspended by Governor Brian Kemp after being indicted on federal charges.

Banes and Commissioner-elect Stephanie R. Lindsey were indicted in June on money laundering and wire fraud charges.

Kemp signed an executive order on Thursday to officially remove Banes from his position for the time being. His suspension will end at the end of an investigation or when his term of office expires.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the indictment, Lindsey and Banes misled a company that was interested in purchasing about 40 acres of land from the Joint Development Authority.

Prosecutors allege that the company was tricked into believing that the $150,000 commission from the deal would be paid to Lindsey.

But investigators say at an authority board meeting in 2019, Banes voted to allow the purchase without disclosing that he would receive $100,000 through a newly formed business entity that he and Lindsey had created.

TRENDING STORIES:

After the indictment was unsealed, Banes texted Channel 2′s Michael Seiden a statement that read:

“I am not going anywhere and deeply appreciate the support I am already receiving from family, friends, and the citizens of our county.”

Authorities accuse Banes of using a substantial amount of the money he received to pay for a new house he was building in Newton County.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

2 Newton Co. officials indicted for money laundering, wire fraud

©2024 Cox Media Group