2 Newton Co. officials indicted for money laundering, wire fraud

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two elected officials in Newton County surrendered to federal authorities Thursday after a grand jury indicted them on money laundering and fraud charges.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with one of the commissioners charged in the indictment.

Newton County District 3 Commissioner-elect Stephanie R. Lindsey said when she woke up Thursday morning she was stunned to learn that she was indicted.

“I’m deeply disappointed in the actions of the Grand Jury and the U.S. Attorney in this particular matter,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey spoke with Seiden at her attorney’s office in downtown Atlanta just hours after she learned that a federal Grand Jury had indicted her and the chairman of the Newton County Board, Marcello Banes, on money laundering and wire fraud charges.

“As you know I’m an attorney, but I’m also a role model I am a public servant. I have served my community for years,” Lindsey said.

But according to the indictment, which was unsealed on Thursday morning, Lindsey and Banes misled a company that was interested in purchasing about 40 acres of land from the Joint Development Authority.

Prosecutors allege that the company was tricked into believing that the $150,000 commission from the deal would be paid to Lindsey.

But investigators say at an authority board meeting in 2019, Banes voted to allow the purchase without disclosing that he would receive $100,000 through a newly formed business entity that he and Lindsey had created.

On Thursday afternoon, Banes texted Seiden the following statement:

“I am not going anywhere and deeply appreciate the support I am already receiving from family, friends, and the citizens of our county.”

Authorities accuse Banes of using a substantial amount of the money he received to pay for a new house he was building in Newton County.

He claims he is innocent.

