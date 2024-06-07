Rabid fox bites person in Gwinnett County

LILBURN, Ga. — A fox tested positive for rabies after biting a Gwinnett County resident earlier this week.

The rabid fox was found near Wayside Court in Lilburn after it bit someone on Monday.

The person who was bit was not identified and their current condition is unclear.

Officials are now advising caution if you see an animal acting in strange ways.

According to the National Association of State Health Veterinarians, unvaccinated dogs and cats that are exposed to a rabid animal have to be quarantined for four months and vaccinated a month before they can be released.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the rabies virus attacks the central nervous and is nearly always fatal in humans if untreated.

Symptoms of rabies in humans include fever, headaches, general weakness or discomfort.

Officials said that if you or your child get bit by an animal with rabies, to seek immediate care.

To report an animal suspected of having rabies and have it picked up, residents in Gwinnett County can call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200 ext. 5576.

Rabies can be transmitted to both people and pets through bites and scratches from wild animals like foxes and raccoons, according to Gwinnett County officials.

