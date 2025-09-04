Quick action by Gwinnett County officer, nurse save choking toddler’s life

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County police officer and a nurse saved the life of a toddler who was unresponsive due to a severe allergic reaction near Loganville on Aug. 17.

Officer Ralph Mondesir was completing paperwork when a stranger alerted him about the toddler in distress.

Mondesir found the 18-month-old boy lifeless on the concrete and immediately began administering aid.

“It was definitely overwhelming, but I couldn’t allow my emotions to get the best of me, so I just went into work mode,” Mondesir told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Bodycam footage captured the intense moments as Mondesir and a nurse worked together to save the child’s life.

On camera, Mondesir patted the boy’s back while the nurse provided rescue breaths.

The child had been choking, but it was later discovered that it was due to a severe allergic reaction.

Mondesir told Channel 2 Action News that he and the nurse performed CPR for seven minutes before paramedics arrived.

The boy was then rushed to the hospital, where he survived the ordeal.

Mondesir said he later met with the family at the hospital, sharing hugs and relief that the child was doing well.

“This is one of the reasons why I joined the police department, to actually help people in need,” Mondesir said, reflecting on the experience. “So, it’s definitely rewarding when I get the chance to do so.”

