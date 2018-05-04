GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Colombian restaurant in Gwinnett County dropped nearly 50 points on its latest health inspection.
The restaurant, Cafetal, is on Buford Highway in Buford.
Owner Daniel Barreto told Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge that he takes full responsibility for the failing health score of 43 that the restaurant got Tuesday.
Violations included white mold-like growth on tomatoes, pesticide not approved for restaurant use found in the restaurant and boxes of chicken stored on the floor.
Barreto said in the last month he hired some new employees and that he takes full responsibility for the lack of training.
He said he has now trained the new staff and also fixed structural issues in the building he has been in for 10 years.
Customer Freddy Boyd said Cafetal has really good food that seems authentic.
Cafetal was temporarily closed after the Gwinnett County health inspector temporarily suspended the permit because the staff didn’t know at least nine foodborne illness risks.
Barretto said he sat down with the inspector and corrected the violations.
The restaurant’s previous inspection score was 91.
Barretto said he wants to assure his customers the food is safe and he’s confident the restaurant will do well on the reinspection.
