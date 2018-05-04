WASHINGTON - The Trump administration announced it was appointing retired University of Georgia standout Herschel Walker to a two-year post on a plum presidential council.
The White House said Walker, former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera and beach volleyball gold medalist Misty May-Treanor would serve as co-chairs of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.
The 62-year-old council creates and promotes programs designed to motivate Americans to “adopt a healthy lifestyle that includes regular physical activity and good nutrition,” according to its website.
The appointment doesn’t exactly come as a surprise.
Trump and the legendary running back have a friendship going back to the mid-1980s, when Trump purchased the New Jersey Generals for his short-lived United States Football League.
Walker had signed with the team after his junior year at UGA, playing there for three seasons before joining the Dallas Cowboys in 1986.
