ATLANTA - After winning seven of 10 games on an exciting road trip, the Atlanta Braves come home for a short homestand against the San Francisco Giants.
The Giants have won their past four series to improve to 16-15 for the season.
The homestand is a home series, comprised of three games that will take place Friday through Sunday.
If all goes as planned, the first game will be known as the regular-season debut at SunTrust Park for rookie outfielder Ronald Acuna.
According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's David O'Brien, it will also be the Braves debut for Jose Bautista.
#Braves are bringing up Jose Bautista from Triple-A today, person familiar with situation says.— David O'Brien (@DOBrienAJC) May 4, 2018
The Braves’ road trip started with two losses and ended with a three-game sweep of the Mets at Citi Field in New York.
And by the way, on the road trip, the Braves took over first place in the National League East. They lead the Mets by 1-1/2 games.
After three games at home, the Braves will take to the road for a seven-game trip, including a makeup game at Wrigley Field in the finale.
STARTING PITCHERS:
Friday (7:35 p.m.): RH Mike Foltynewicz (2-1, 2.53), of the Braves and RH Chris Stratton (2-2, 3.90), of the Giants.
Saturday (7:10 p.m.): RH Brandon McCarthy (4-0, 3.09), of the Braves and LH Ty Blach (2-3, 4.10), of the Giants.
Sunday (1:35 p.m.): TBA for the Braves and LH Andrew Suarez (0-1, 4.38), of the Giants.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
