  • Braves' Julio Teheran loses no-hit bid with 2 outs in 7th inning

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Tehran took a no-hitter into the 7th inning Thursday afternoon.

    Then someone must have committed the ultimate baseball sin and mentioned the no-hitter.

    With two outs in the 7th inning, and a 1-2 count, Asdrubal Cabrera doubled down the right-field line.

    Tehran eventually got out of the inning and the Braves got out of the inning.

    They would go onto win the game 11-0 and stay in 1st in the NL East.

    Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein will have highlights and reaction from today's game on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    The 27-year-old right-hander retired his first 11 batters, walked Yoenis Cespedes on a 3-1 count in the fourth, then got nine more outs in a row before Cabrera's double.

    Teheran pitched no-hit ball into the seventh for the third time. Pittsburgh pinch-hitter Brandon Inge singled to break up a bid after 7 2/3 innings on June 5, 2013, and Philadelphia's Freddy Galvis led off the seventh with a single on Sept. 20, 2015.

    An All-Star in 2014 and 2016, Teheran entered 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in six starts this year. His average fastball velocity this year had dipped by 2 mph to just under 90 mph.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Braves' Julio Teheran loses no-hit bid with 2 outs in 7th inning

  • Headline Goes Here

    UGA's Kirby Smart cashes in with big contract extension

  • Headline Goes Here

    Braves are in first place after crushing the Mets

  • Headline Goes Here

    Falcons to host rookie mini-camp May 11-13

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta United: Things to know about The Chicago Fire