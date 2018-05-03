NEW YORK - Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Tehran took a no-hitter into the 7th inning Thursday afternoon.
Then someone must have committed the ultimate baseball sin and mentioned the no-hitter.
With two outs in the 7th inning, and a 1-2 count, Asdrubal Cabrera doubled down the right-field line.
And...Julio Teheran's no-hit bid ends with 2 outs in the Bottom of the 7th inning. Asdrubal Cabrera ended the no-hit bid with a double. The last #Braves no-hitter was thrown by Kent Mercker in 1994. #ChopOn— Anthony Amey (@AnthonyAmeyWSB) May 3, 2018
Tehran eventually got out of the inning and the Braves got out of the inning.
They would go onto win the game 11-0 and stay in 1st in the NL East.
The 27-year-old right-hander retired his first 11 batters, walked Yoenis Cespedes on a 3-1 count in the fourth, then got nine more outs in a row before Cabrera's double.
Teheran pitched no-hit ball into the seventh for the third time. Pittsburgh pinch-hitter Brandon Inge singled to break up a bid after 7 2/3 innings on June 5, 2013, and Philadelphia's Freddy Galvis led off the seventh with a single on Sept. 20, 2015.
An All-Star in 2014 and 2016, Teheran entered 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in six starts this year. His average fastball velocity this year had dipped by 2 mph to just under 90 mph.
