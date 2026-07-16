Police searching for armed robbery suspects, accused carjackers in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for armed robbery suspects they say are linked toa shooting that injured a man during a recent carjacking.

The carjacking happened at the Longwood Vista Apartments near Doraville.

Police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that the victim said he didn’t know who shot him.

The victim is still recovering from the shooting, and police are focused on finding the people behind it.

Officers said the incident leading up to the shooting started at around 8:30 p.m. on Global Forum Boulevard.

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When police arrived at the scene, they found a man shot multiple times who said he’d been carjacked and a group of people shot him.

While investigating, police spoke to witnesses, laid down evidence markers and looked around for surveillance footage that could help them with the case.

Currently, no suspects have been identified, and the number of suspects wasn’t clear.

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“At this time, that’s unknown,” Brock Marks, Gwinnett County Police Department, told Johnson. “The victim stated that it could be potentially four to 10. He had no idea how many it could be.”

Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting wasn’t just a situation where there were only one or two gunshots.

People living nearby said it was more like 20, all inside of the gated apartment complex.

“This crime scene does stretch a large portion of the apartment complex,” Marks said.

Evidence markers spread across the parking lot, where a neighbor said off-camera that she grabbed her kids and took cover in case of stray bullets.

When the 15 or 20 gunshots stopped, neighbors said police were surrounding the complex.

When he tried to escape the suspected carjackers, police said the victim drove off and hit three parked cars before eventually being taken away by ambulance.

Officers said the victim, who is a resident at the complex, pulled through and is now recovering at a hospital.

Due to the unanswered questions, police are hoping someone who knows about the incident will call them with the information.

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