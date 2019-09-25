Police investigating reports of rolling gunfight down busy metro Atlanta street

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are responding to reports of a rolling gunfight down a busy street in Gwinnett County.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas is in Lilburn, where police said there are three separate scenes all near shopping centers.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene off Indian Trail Road, where multiple law enforcement vehicles were responding.
Thomas has learned that many agencies are involved in the investigation. At least one car on the scene had bullet holes in the windows.
911 callers said two cars were driving down the street firing at each other. Police said they don't believe anyone was hurt.
No one is in custody yet, police said.
We're working to learn more about this developing story, for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
