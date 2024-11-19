Possible hostage situation resolved in Gwinnett County neighborhood

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say a possible hostage situation has been resolved.

Officers and SWAT teams say they were called to a home on Ashland Park Way off Buena Vista Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m., officers say the suspect came out of the home and turned himself in. They did not clarify if a hostage was being held in the home.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan is in the area working to get the latest details. Get updates on WSBTV.com and on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

Investigators say they believe a man with active domestic violence warrants may be inside the home. They say it is possible that someone else is inside the home with him, and they are working to determine if that person is being held against their will.

Police have not identified the suspect.

No injuries have been reported.

Regan reports seeing dozens of police units, as well as SWAT teams in the neighborhood.

Details on what led up to the standoff have not been released.

