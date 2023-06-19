Police identify suspect in Gwinnett homicide where SWAT was active

GRAYSON, Ga. — After the Gwinnett County police SWAT team was activated during a homicide investigation in Grayson, officers have now identified the suspect.

According to police, Christian Houston, 19, of Grayson, met the homicide victim on Roseberry Lane outside of his home, shot him in the driveway, and went inside.

The victim died from his injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

With a possibility of a barricaded gunman in the house, GCPD activated the SWAT team.

Several hours later, they learned the suspect was no longer inside.

Police later identified the murder victim as Rodrell Dobson, a 38-year-old from Woodstock.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say Houston faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

Separately, he was wanted on an outstanding simple battery arrest warrant from May.

Houston has not yet been taken into custody and his current location is unknown.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

As the situation in Grayson unfolded, police said it originally started as a domestic incident.

Anyone with information that can help police find Houston is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be called in at 404-577-TIPS.

RELATED NEWS:

SWAT situation blocked off Gwinnett County neighborhood for hours

©2022 Cox Media Group