Rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by federal agents after federal violation, ATF tells Channel 2

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that rapper Boosie Badazz, a.k.a. Lil Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., is in federal custody after a court date in San Diego, California on June 14.

According to court documents, Boosie made his first appearance on June 15 and no bail was set.

Earlier this week TMZ reported Boosie, who currently lives in metro Atlanta, was arrested moments after his gun case in San Diego County was dismissed.

Hours later, Boosie took to his Twitter apologizing to his children.

I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO MY KIDS , IM SORRY AND I LOVE YALL FOREVER 🙏🏾 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 14, 2023

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Los Angeles Field Division who confirmed Boosie was arrested on a federal violation.

It is unclear what exactly that violation was, court documents show a motion was recently filed to keep the complaint and arrest warrant sealed at this time.

“Disclosure in the public record at this time likely would cause the targets to flee to avoid prosecution, destroy, or discard evidence, and otherwise seriously jeopardize the investigation,” the motion, filed by the Feds, stated.

Boosie’s next court date is set for June 29.

In 2021, the rapper was charged in Atlanta with 2nd-degree criminal damage to property, inciting a riot, disorderly conduct property, and criminal trespass.

The charges stem from an incident that happened after the “Legendz of the Streetz” show at the State Farm Arena in October. The show featured artists such as 2Chainz, Rick Ross, Jeezy and Gucci Mane.

Officers said they were called to the arena around 12:40 a.m. to a report of vandalism at the facility. The person who called the police told them a man, identified as Hatch, and several of his associates ran onto the stage during the show and damaged several items.

The caller also told officers that after being escorted from the stage, they began destroying arena property. Police said nobody was injured during the melee.

Hatch was booked into the Fulton County Jail late Monday and left Tuesday on a signature bond.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has been arrested and jailed in metro Atlanta.

In 2019, a sergeant pulled over Hatch and a man named Antonio Allen in a Chick-fil-A restaurant parking lot on Bullsboro Drive in Newnan.

The Coweta County deputy noticed their car being driven erratically.

The deputy said the rapper’s bodyguard kept moving, reaching for something and the deputy later discovered a gun in the car.

Authorities said marijuana, a gun and more than $20,000 were all found in the car. Hatch and Allen were both arrested and charged with drug and gun charges.

“Just a misunderstanding,” Hatch told Channel 2 after his release from jail. “Ain’t nothing serious.”

In 2020, the rapper was wounded in the leg and treated at a Dallas hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting.

