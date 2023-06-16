Cherokee County car dealership employee steals estimated $27K from customers, authorities say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man is in custody after officials say he stole thousands from car dealership customers.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that 40-year-old Louis McClinton was an employee of Shottenkirk Chrysler Jeep Ram at the time of the incident.

According to Canton police, McClinton an estimated $27,000 from dealership customers.

Police did not say how long McClinton was doing this and how many victims there were.

Cherokee County sheriff records indicate that McClinton was arrested on June 9 and charged with theft by taking.

McClinton has bonded out of jail according to inmate records.

The investigation remains ongoing.

