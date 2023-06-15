Man dined and dashed at The Juicy Crab. Now he’s facing murder charges.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man thought he could get himself a free meal in Cobb County, but he was charged with murder instead.
Police say Brian Garfield Fort and some friends ran up a $100 tab at The Juicy Crab along the East-West Connector and walked out without paying.
Investigators later learned that Fort was wanted on a murder charge.
They arrested him hours later in DeKalb County and booked him into the jail.
What he left sitting on the table that got him caught, NEXT on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
