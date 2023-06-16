14-year-old Gwinnett student who disappeared after taking exams found alive, family says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old Gwinnett County girl who vanished after she took her final exams has been found alive.

Ashley Na’Veah Bell disappeared on May 24. Video from a school surveillance camera last showed Bell leaving the Parkview High School campus.

Her family confirmed to Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that she was found safe on Thursday and is back home.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police are still searching for another Parkview High School student who disappeared last month. Leila Novljakovic, 15, was last seen around 6 a.m. at her home off Ridgewood Drive in Lilburn heading to Parkview High School on May 16.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that they don’t think the two cases are related, but are just a strange coincidence.

Novljakovic is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, gray sweatpants, black flip-flops and a pink backpack. Police also said she has a heart and circle tattoo on her left wrist.

Anyone who sees Novljakovic is urged to contact Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Neighbors say it’s ‘beyond scary’ to return to public Gwinnett pool after gunfire shut it down

©2022 Cox Media Group