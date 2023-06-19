Man fatally shoots older brother through bedroom door in Gwinnett County home, officials say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A 21-year-old Lawrenceville man is behind bars after police said he shot and killed his older brother in a Gwinnett County home.
It was just before 3 p.m. Sunday when Gwinnett County officers were called to a home on Brook Lea Cove Road in Lawrenceville.
Police said there was a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man, later identified as Bryson Moten, 31, of Lawrenceville, dead at the home.
Authorities said family members tried to render aid, but the victim died of his injuries.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Justin Lacy, 21, of Lawrenceville was inside the home when he shot through a bedroom door, hitting and killing the victim.
Gwinnett officials said Moten and Lacy are brothers.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting.
Lacy was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.
He’s currently behind bars at the Gwinnett County Jail.
