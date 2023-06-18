Gwinnett police investigating homicide in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide on Brook Lea Cove in Lawrenceville.

Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call reporting a person shot.

According to Investigator Christian D’Allaird, officers located one victim at the scene who was dead.

Police said they do not have any information yet on the identity of the victim or the suspect.

Though they do recommend people avoid the immediate scene of the crime, police say there is no immediate danger to anyone in the surrounding neighborhood.

The Gwinnett County Police SWAT Team and homicide investigators are at the crime scene continuing their investigation and trying to determine if the suspect is still at the scene.

At this time, police are unsure if anyone other than the victim is still in the home.

The department is investigating an unrelated homicide in Grayson as well.

Channel 2 Action News has a crew headed to the scene to learn more about this homicide for WSB Tonight starting at 6 p.m.

