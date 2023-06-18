Boil water advisory issued in Sandy Springs, officials say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A boil water advisory has been issued in Sandy Springs on Sunday, according to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said that the breach happened on a main on Riverside Road near Don White Memorial Park.

Residents and businesses in Sandy Springs may experience low or no water pressure at this time.

Officials are calling for those in Sandy Springs to restrict water for critical uses only ‘to allow system pressures to rebuild.’

The DWM said to boil all water before using it or to use bottled water, for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing teeth.

Elderly people and those with immune deficiencies are asked to be especially cautious.

Officials said residents should continue to boil their water or use bottled water until the boil water advisory is lifted.

Click HERE to learn precautions to take during a boil water advisory.

