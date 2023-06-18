Police search for suspect involved in Buford Highway shopping center shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police are investigating a shooting incident at a Buford Highway shopping center.

Police told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a person shot outside of a shopping plaza on Buford Highway.

We have a crew at the scene gathering information and will have the latest on this breaking news story on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers have confirmed that one person has been shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are looking for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not provided any additional information.

Police are on the scene investigating.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

5 injured in shooting outside DeKalb County nightclub, police say

©2022 Cox Media Group