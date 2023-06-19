Video: Huge black bear seen wandering next to Georgia home

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — It is officially bear season in Georgia.

This weekend, a Channel 2 Action News viewer got a surprise visit, from a huge black bear.

A surveillance camera caught it casually walking outside a home, in Gilmer County.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said if you see a bear, give them a call.

The DNR said to never approach a bear, or try to feed it.

Just in the last week, bears have been spotted in Cherokee County and Butts County. Within the last month, bears were spotted in Lilburn and Roswell.

