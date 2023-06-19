Water main repairs completed, boil water advisory remains in effect in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Repairs have been completed on the water main break that caused issues for Sandy Springs residents for more than 24 hours.

Crews at the Department of Watershed Management crews have completed repairs on a 48-inch transmission main on Riverside Rd near the Don White Memorial Park.

Officials said that residents and businesses should begin to notice a restoration of water pressure.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Although the main has been fixed, the water boil advisory first issued on Sunday will remain in place in DWM is cleared to lift the advisory.

The DWM said to boil all water before using it or to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing teeth.

Officials said residents should continue to boil their water or use bottled water until the boil water advisory is lifted.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crews worked through the night to restore water for residents, according to officials.

Officials said a new part had to be fabricated in order to make the repair. This was completed early Monday morning, according to officials.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Water service interruption planned in Sandy Springs, officials say

©2022 Cox Media Group