Officials in Sandy Springs work through night to restore water service

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Officials in Sandy Springs have been working throughout the night to restore water service for its residents.

A boil water advisory was issued in Sandy Springs on Sunday, according to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.

An update has not been provided as to when water will be restored.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is in Sandy Springs talking to residents and learning the latest on when this will be resolved for Channel 2 Action News At Noon.

After investigating the cause of the water main break, officials from ADWM said a 48-inch transmission main was in need of repair.

Officials said a new part had to be fabricated in order to make the repair. This was completed early Monday morning, according to officials.

At 10 p.m., there was a planned interruption of service.

Residents will experience low or no water pressure until repairs are completed. The boil water advisory remains in effect, as well, according to officials.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said that the breach happened on a main on Riverside Road near Don White Memorial Park.

Residents and businesses in Sandy Springs may experience low or no water pressure at this time.

Officials are calling for those in Sandy Springs to restrict water for critical uses only ‘to allow system pressures to rebuild.’

The DWM said to boil all water before using it or to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing teeth.

Officials said residents should continue to boil their water or use bottled water until the boil water advisory is lifted.

Click HERE to learn precautions to take during a boil water advisory.

Water service interruption planned in Sandy Springs, officials say

