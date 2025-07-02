Police identify suspect caught on camera stealing packages from Gwinnett apartment complex

NORCROSS, Ga. — Detectives in Gwinnett County say they have arrested the person responsible for stealing packages from an apartment complex.

On May 29, police said a man walked into the Darnell Apartments mailroom on Phil Niekro Parkway and stole multiple packages.

On Tuesday, police identified the man as 23-year-old Juan Carlos Villegas Avalos of Lilburn.

According to GCPD, Avalos also walked into the fitness center and tried to steal a television.

Avalos is now charged with three felony counts of entering an auto with intent to commit theft and one felony count of burglary in the second degree.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

