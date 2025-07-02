Braves lose Spencer Schwellenbach to injury, officially add Profar

The injury woes continue to bite the Atlanta Braves with another pitcher going down — You can call it an addition, but you also have to now add in a subtraction.

The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday afternoon that they officially activated OF Jurickson Profar. That’s the good news. The team also designated OF Alex Verdugo for assignment to make room for Profar.

The bad news is that in the same announcement, they added star pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach to the 15-day injured list with a fractured right elbow.

Schwellenbach is 7-4 on the season with a 3.09 ERA and was a very likely candidate to get a spot on the National League All-Star team.

The All-Star game will be played in Atlanta on July 15.

The injury to Schwellenbach comes just one day after the team announced that their other ace, Chris Sale was put on the 60-day injured list after fracturing a couple of ribs.

While the addition of Profar, who has been tearing the cover off the ball at Gwinnett on his rehab assignment, may help the struggling offense, the Braves are nearly out of Major League-ready starting pitchers.

Heading into Wednesday nights game vs. the Los Angeles Angels, the Braves sat at 38-46, in fourth place out of five teams in the National League East.

They have the fourth worst record in the entire National League and currently sit seven games back of the final Wild Card playoff berth with 78 games left to play.

The team did not say if or when Schwellenbach might return, but for a pitching staff that started the season with Sale, Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider, Reynaldo Lopez and Grant Holmes, only Holmes and Strider remain healthy and on the active roster.

