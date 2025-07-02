2025 WNBA All-Star Game: Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray named a starter

Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray will start in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. The league unveiled the rosters for the game hosted this year by the Indiana Fever.

Gray finished first for the WNBA guards in the player vote and media voter.

It’s the third time Gray’s career that she has been named an All-Star, but this will be the first time the guard has been named a starter.

During last year’s All-Star weekend, Gray became the first player to win both the WNBA Skills Challenge and the 3-point contest in the same year.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will air live on Channel 2 on July 19 at 8:30 p.m.

