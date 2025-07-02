Jurickson Profar returns to Braves lineup today after 80-game suspension ends

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar can return to the lineup on Wednesday after he served an 80-game suspension for a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance.

The 32-year-old outfielder signed a 3-year, $42 million contract with Atlanta in the offseason. But after the team’s opening series in San Diego, Profar tested positive for the banned substance Chorionic Gonadotrophin, or hCG.

“I want to apologize to the entire Braves organization, my teammates, and the fans. It is because of my deep love and respect for this game that I would never knowingly do anything to cheat it,” Profar said.

Now, his suspension is over. The Braves haven’t dropped their lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the Angels, but it’s all but certain that Profar will be starting in left field.

His return comes at a time where the Braves could use a boost.

“One established guy that can lengthen your lineup can be a big deal, especially him being a switch hitter and the matchup thing, kind of take that out of the hands of the opposition. And so, yeah, I can think it can be big deal," manager Brian Snitker said on Sunday.

Matt Olson said on Tuesday that he hasn’t talked to Profar yet, but looks forward to having him in the lineup.

“He’s a veteran. He’s had a ton of at-bats. He’s seen a lot of pitchers and has had a handle on at-bat, so it’ll good to have him back."

Olson was asked if he expects players who return from suspension to talk or apologize to the team. He said it’s up to the player and how he wants to handle it.

“I’ve been around a couple of these instances before and the best way to go about it is just welcoming him back," he said. “I know Profar is a good person and somebody who loves playing the game. I’m sure he wants to be back, so we’ll be ready to welcome him."

If the Braves do make a second-half run, Profar would not be eligible for the postseason.

