Atlanta

MLB Players Association, Atlanta Braves preview HBCU Swingman Classic

By WSBTV.com News Staff
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Major League Baseball will showcase athletes from historically Black colleges and universities as a part of All-Star Week.

On Tuesday afternoon, the MLB Players Association and the Atlanta Braves previewed the HBCU Swingman Classic.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Former Atlanta Braves and Falcons player Brian Jordan will serve as a manager for the game, along with former Braves player David Justice.

“I’m very excited about it. I’m competitive, so I’m going to beat Dave Justice. There’s no doubt about it, but you know I’m just happy to see young men get an opportunity to get some exposure that probably wouldn’t have playing at HBCU, so it’s going to be fun,” Jordan said.

The game will be played during All-Star Week at Truist Park on July 11.

The HBCU Classic roster is listed below:

Pos. National League (Jordan) American League (Justice)
CBroedy Poppell (FAMU)Tyler Smith (NCAT)
C**Irvin Escobar (BCU)Vinny Saumell (UAPB)
CDeMarckus Smiley (ASU)Jonathan Gonzalez Perez (UMES)
1B*Juan Cruz (ASU)Andrey Martinez (BCU)
2BJT Taylor (NCAT)Jalon Mack (SU)
2BDaniel Moore (CSU)Kylan Duncan (AAMU)
3BJesus Vanegas (BCU)Taj Bates (SU)
SSElijah Pinckney (MORH)Kade Wood (MSVU)
SS*Robert Tate Jr. (JSU)*KJ White (SU)
INF/DHAhmar Donatto (PVAMU)Chenar Brown (GSU)
OFCardell Thibodeaux (SU)Justin Journette (NSU)
OFKameron Douglas (ASU)Darryl Lee (BCU)
OFJacoby Radcliffe (SU)Jordan McCladdie (JSU)
OFTrey Bridges (GSU)Jalan Jones (NSU)
OFKelton Phillips (TSU)*Joseph Eichelberger (JSU)
OFTrey Rutledge (AAMU)Jaylon Burrell (ALSU)
OF*Jamal Ritter (FAMU)Cameron Hill (GSU)
PEdwin Sanchez (BCU)Eric Elliott (JSU)
PReagan Rivera (CSU)Jean Carlos Zambrano (BCU)
PDiego Barrett (NCAT)Jorhan LaBoy (ASU)
P*Erick Gonzalez (JSU)Garrett Workman (FAMU)
PNkosi Didder (JSU)Esaid Peña (ASU)
PKenney Fabian (UAPB)*Jafet Martinez (ASU)
PCalvin McClendon (TSU)Yoansell Diaz (BCU)
P#Jay Campbell (FAMU)Nick Luckett (SU)

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read