MLB Players Association, Atlanta Braves preview HBCU Swingman Classic

ATLANTA — Major League Baseball will showcase athletes from historically Black colleges and universities as a part of All-Star Week.

On Tuesday afternoon, the MLB Players Association and the Atlanta Braves previewed the HBCU Swingman Classic.

Former Atlanta Braves and Falcons player Brian Jordan will serve as a manager for the game, along with former Braves player David Justice.

“I’m very excited about it. I’m competitive, so I’m going to beat Dave Justice. There’s no doubt about it, but you know I’m just happy to see young men get an opportunity to get some exposure that probably wouldn’t have playing at HBCU, so it’s going to be fun,” Jordan said.

The game will be played during All-Star Week at Truist Park on July 11.

The HBCU Classic roster is listed below:

Pos. National League (Jordan) American League (Justice) C Broedy Poppell (FAMU) Tyler Smith (NCAT) C **Irvin Escobar (BCU) Vinny Saumell (UAPB) C DeMarckus Smiley (ASU) Jonathan Gonzalez Perez (UMES) 1B *Juan Cruz (ASU) Andrey Martinez (BCU) 2B JT Taylor (NCAT) Jalon Mack (SU) 2B Daniel Moore (CSU) Kylan Duncan (AAMU) 3B Jesus Vanegas (BCU) Taj Bates (SU) SS Elijah Pinckney (MORH) Kade Wood (MSVU) SS *Robert Tate Jr. (JSU) *KJ White (SU) INF/DH Ahmar Donatto (PVAMU) Chenar Brown (GSU) OF Cardell Thibodeaux (SU) Justin Journette (NSU) OF Kameron Douglas (ASU) Darryl Lee (BCU) OF Jacoby Radcliffe (SU) Jordan McCladdie (JSU) OF Trey Bridges (GSU) Jalan Jones (NSU) OF Kelton Phillips (TSU) *Joseph Eichelberger (JSU) OF Trey Rutledge (AAMU) Jaylon Burrell (ALSU) OF *Jamal Ritter (FAMU) Cameron Hill (GSU) P Edwin Sanchez (BCU) Eric Elliott (JSU) P Reagan Rivera (CSU) Jean Carlos Zambrano (BCU) P Diego Barrett (NCAT) Jorhan LaBoy (ASU) P *Erick Gonzalez (JSU) Garrett Workman (FAMU) P Nkosi Didder (JSU) Esaid Peña (ASU) P Kenney Fabian (UAPB) *Jafet Martinez (ASU) P Calvin McClendon (TSU) Yoansell Diaz (BCU) P #Jay Campbell (FAMU) Nick Luckett (SU)

