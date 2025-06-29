VIDEO: Suspect caught on camera stealing packages from Gwinnett apartment complex

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are searching for a man they said stole packages from an apartment building last month.

It happened on May 29. According to police, the suspect walked into the Darnell Apartments mailroom on Phil Niekro Parkway in unincorporated Norcross.

While there, the suspect stole multiple packages belonging to residents, GCPD said.

Officers said the suspect also walked into the fitness center and tried to steal a television.

The suspect appears to have short black hair and a medium build. Police said he has several tattoos on his body and was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit with red stripes along the sleeves.

Anyone with information or who may recognize the suspect is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case

