Police identify man who shot woman to death inside Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified the man they say shot and killed a woman inside a Gwinnett County home last month.

Officers were called to a home on Hillsborough Drive on April 30 after a child called 911 and said someone had been shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they got there, they found Tiffany Trim, 35, dead inside. Two children inside the home said the suspect had just left.

Investigators have now identified the suspect as Frederick Taylor, 39. They have issued warrants for felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

TRENDING STORIES:

But police say they don’t know where Taylor is.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be should call Gwinnett police.

Police say the children who were in the home are safe.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group