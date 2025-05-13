12-year-old nearly kidnapped from Cobb County bus stop, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man is in custody after police say he tried to kidnap a girl waiting for the school bus on Monday morning.
Police say a 12-year-old girl was waiting at her bus stop on Riverside Parkway in Austell when Seron Kennedy, 39, of Mableton, tried to take her.
The girl told her school counselor about what happened.
She was able to give police a detailed description of Kennedy and his car, which allowed them to identify him.
Kennedy has been arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping.
