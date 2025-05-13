5 students hurt after school bus crashes into tree in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus crashed into a tree Monday afternoon and injured several students.

The crash involved a Jackson County Schools bus. Several parents posted photos on Facebook that showed the aftermath of the crash.

One of the parents — whose children were on the bus, but not injured — told Channel 2 Action News that the bus was dropping off South Jackson Elementary School students on Route 22.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The district confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that five students were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The other students on board went home with their families.

“A special thank you to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Emergency Medical Professionals, Jackson County Emergency Management, South Jackson Fire Department, community members and all others who responded this afternoon. As this is an ongoing investigation, we will have no further comment at this time,” the district said.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group