Escaped Clayton inmate stole officer’s keys when she fell asleep, sheriff says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
By WSBTV.com News Staff

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate who managed to escape from a Clayton County hospital on Saturday got free because an officer fell asleep, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Sheriff Levon Allen says a correction officer fell asleep and James Beasley took her keys and got out of Southern Regional Hospital.

Beasley got out of his handcuffs and shackles, changed into civilian clothes and got on a MARTA bus to College Park.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones spoke with a woman who says Beasley pretended to work at a College Park recreation center before hopping into her truck and driving off.

“I was like, ‘I know this joker ain’t stealing my truck,’” Veronica Mason said.

The sheriff’s office says Beasley then led deputies on a chase and was arrested after crashing the truck.

The officer, who has not been identified, faces a termination hearing this week.

