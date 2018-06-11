Police arrest man accused of exposing himself at several local pools

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a man who has allegedly been creeping around Gwinnett County apartment complex pools and then exposing himself is finally behind bars.
Authorities had been searching for 21-year-old Daniel Unije for a while, but they say he always seemed to vanish by the time officers arrived.
Witnesses at several Johns Creek and Duluth apartment complexes have reported seeing Unije walking around, especially their pool areas, and then touching himself in public.
TRENDING STORIES:
The most recent incident happened on Friday, officers said.
People who live at the Colonial Grand Apartments say on the hot afternoon, Unije frightened several people after they spotted him exposed. He left before police arrived.
How police were able to track him down, and exclusive video of his arrest, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}