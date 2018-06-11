  • Police arrest man accused of exposing himself at several local pools

    By: Tony Thomas

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a man who has allegedly been creeping around Gwinnett County apartment complex pools and then exposing himself is finally behind bars. 

    Authorities had been searching for 21-year-old Daniel Unije for a while, but they say he always seemed to vanish by the time officers arrived.

    Witnesses at several Johns Creek and Duluth apartment complexes have reported seeing Unije walking around, especially their pool areas, and then touching himself in public. 

    The most recent incident happened on Friday, officers said.

    People who live at the Colonial Grand Apartments say on the hot afternoon, Unije frightened several people after they spotted him exposed. He left before police arrived.

