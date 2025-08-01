Peachtree Corners awarded $10,000 grant for pocket park development

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — The City of Peachtree Corners received a $10,000 grant from Explore Gwinnett’s inaugural Placemaking Grant to develop a pocket park in Technology Park.

Explore Gwinnett, the destination marketing organization for Gwinnett County, announced the distribution of $100,000 in grants through the Gwinnett Creativity Fund’s inaugural Placemaking Grant.

The City of Peachtree Corners said it will use the $10,000 grant to construct a pocket park that includes a gathering space, trail, and fitness equipment.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to support projects that use creativity to uplift and transform shared spaces,” Lisa Anders, Explore Gwinnett’s chief operating officer, said. Anders leads the Gwinnett Creativity Fund.

The Placemaking Grant aims to enhance public spaces by encouraging vibrancy and activity, addressing the community’s functional, aesthetic, and social needs.

The grant supports eight placemaking projects in total.

“From murals to decorative crosswalks, these projects help strengthen a sense of place while sparking pride, connection, and momentum,” Anders said, highlighting the importance of small to midsize projects, particularly in areas with limited access to the arts.

Placemaking involves revitalizing public spaces in creative, engaging, and accessible ways, often integrating art, culture, and design to celebrate local history and tradition.

The Gwinnett Creativity Fund aims to increase Gwinnett County’s profile as a cultural and inclusive destination.

It is managed by Explore Gwinnett Tourism + Film and funded by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners.

The grant for Peachtree Corners is expected to enhance the local community by providing a new public space that fosters community connections and promotes a vibrant environment.

