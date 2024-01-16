Officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County under investigation

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the incident occurred at 2300 County Walk in unincorporated Snellville.

While details are limited, the department states that no officers were injured.

