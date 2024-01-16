Man dies after being stabbed in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — One person has died after being stabbed Monday morning.

Atlanta police responded to Marietta Street in northwest Atlanta just before 10 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man with a stab wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victim’s age and identity were not released.

