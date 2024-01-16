Atlanta

Man dies after being stabbed in northwest Atlanta, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Atlanta Police Department new car

Atlanta Police Department new car Atlanta Police Department new car (Photo courtesy of APD)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — One person has died after being stabbed Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police responded to Marietta Street in northwest Atlanta just before 10 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man with a stab wound.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victim’s age and identity were not released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Facebook account hack in Clayton County leaves resident desperate for help


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read