Man dies after being stabbed in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — One person has died after being stabbed Monday morning.
Atlanta police responded to Marietta Street in northwest Atlanta just before 10 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man with a stab wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The victim’s age and identity were not released.
