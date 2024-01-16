1 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on I-985

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A multi-vehicle wreck shut down Interstate 985 northbound Saturday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. Georgia State Patrol along with Hall County deputies were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-985 in the area of Atlanta highway.

According to GSP, an Acura MDX driven by Jacob Heine, 25, of Buckhead, Ga. was traveling northbound on I-985 in the left lane.

The Acura then hit the back of a Honda Civic driven by Joshua Szabo, 22, of Quaker Town, PA, officials said.

GSP said April Carroll, 41, of McDonough, was driving a Nissan Armada that was traveling partially onto the shoulder of the roadway due to traffic slowing to avoid hitting another vehicle.

The Honda Civic reportedly sideswiped the Armada and went forward. Officials said the Honda then hit the back right corner of an Audi A8, driven by Marius Stan, 38, of Gainesville.

GSP said the Civic then began to rotate counterclockwise, hitting the back of a Ford Dually Super Duty, driven by Edgar Gomez Aviles, 45, of Canoga Park, Calif. in the right lane.

The accident with the Super Duty caused it to hit the back of a Nissan Sentra, driven by 51-year-old Jose Rodriguez Jaimes Sr., of Commerce, Ga., according to authorities.

Szabo sustained a possible serious injury and was taken to the hospital.

Officials said the interstate was shut down for an hour and a half for the investigation and cleanup.

