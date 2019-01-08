Mom, son charged with vehicular homicide 2 years after deadly crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A second person has now been indicted in a DUI accident that killed a Lilburn man and now his family wants to know who is really to blame.
For more than two years, one person has faced charges in the death Jorge Servin Nieto. But now an additional indictment means the original driver’s son could faces homicide by vehicle charges.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas is speaking with the victim's family about the latest developments, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Nieto's mother and sister look over the paperwork they just received from Gwinnett County showing Parker Dillion Lancaster has been indicted in Nieto's death.
Lancaster’s mother, Amy Parker, who was the driver that night, has been out on bond since the 2016 accident, charged with drunk driving and homicide by vehicle.
A trial date for Parker is set for next week, but it's unclear if that will move forward.
