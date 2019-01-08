  • Police handing out free security cameras -- but they come with a catch

    By: Sophia Choi

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County is partnering with home surveillance company Ring to hand out 70 free security cameras to homeowners -- but with a catch.

    Police also want access to your videos.

    The county unanimously approved the partnership Tuesday.

    Channel 2's Sophia Choi spoke with a resident who had privacy concerns.

