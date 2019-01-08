Police handing out free security cameras -- but they come with a catch

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County is partnering with home surveillance company Ring to hand out 70 free security cameras to homeowners -- but with a catch.
Police also want access to your videos.
The county unanimously approved the partnership Tuesday.
Channel 2's Sophia Choi spoke with a resident who had privacy concerns.
How the partnership will work and how police say they will protect residents' privacy, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
