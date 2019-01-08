Truck follows couple off I-985, slams into their car in road rage, police say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Police are on the lookout for a white pickup truck they believe was involved in a road rage case in Hall County.
A couple was exiting Interstate 985 Sunday when the truck driver tried to get ahead of them on the ramp, according to Oakwood police.
That's when the couple told police that the truck followed them down Mundy Mill Road and fired two gunshots.
One of the victims agreed to talk with Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes but he asked not to be identified.
“He just drilled the back of our car. It was like he didn’t even try to hit the brakes. He hit us full force," the victim said.
